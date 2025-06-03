Flyers cross off another RFA, re-sign Cates to 4-year contract

Noah Cates, coming off a career-high 16 goals to further cement himself in the Flyers' future, signed a four-year, $16 million contract extension Tuesday.

The 26-year-old center was a restricted free agent this offseason. His new deal has an average annual value of $4 million and he'll be an unrestricted free agent when it expires.

Over the last six days, the Flyers have re-signed Cates, Tyson Foerster to a two-year deal and Helge Grans to a two-year deal.

(More coming...)