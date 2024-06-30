Flyers part ways with Carter Hart, who becomes unrestricted free agent

Carter Hart's career with the Flyers came to an end Sunday.

A restricted free agent amid a sexual assault case, the 25-year-old goaltender did not receive a qualifying offer from the Flyers, a source confirmed. As a result, Hart became an unrestricted free agent.

Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli first reported the news.

In early February, London, Ontario police announced it had charged Hart and four other players from the 2018 Canadian world junior team with sexual assault, stemming from a June 2018 incident.

Hart's legal representation stated in late January that "he is innocent and will provide a full response to this false allegation in the proper forum, a court of law."

The goalie had been away from the Flyers since Jan. 23, when he requested and was granted an indefinite leave of absence.

The possibility of Hart returning to the ice at any point in the 2024-25 season was looking more and more unlikely. The Hockey Canada sexual assault case will be back in criminal assignment court Aug. 13, the same day Hart turns 26 years old, and no trial start date has been set.

The Flyers plan to go into September training camp with Samuel Ersson and Ivan Fedotov forming their goaltending tandem.

