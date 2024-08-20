Flyers place Ryan Johansen on unconditional waivers, citing material breach

Ryan Johansen was never expected to play for the Flyers and that now seems like a certainty.

The Flyers placed the 32-year-old forward on unconditional waivers Tuesday for the purpose of terminating the final year of his contract. The club has cited a material breach for its reasoning and will not have any further comment.

Johansen's contract was taken on by the Flyers to facilitate the Sean Walker trade in March. Walker was moved to the Avalanche in a deal that netted the Flyers a first-round draft pick.

After the deal was made, the Flyers placed Johansen on waivers and he went unclaimed. He ended up never playing for the Flyers' AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley because of a hip injury, according to a report by The Athletic's Kevin Kurz.

For what it's worth, Johansen had played in a game with Colorado two days prior to the trade. When the Flyers acquired him, it was clear they did not view him as a piece to their present or future.

"In Ryan Johansen's case, all I can tell you is I don't expect him to be back," Flyers general manager Danny Briere said in April at his end-of-the-season press conference. "I don't know exactly the situation. We're dealing on the medical side with him. I think the No. 1 thing for him is to get him back to being able to play. At this time, he doesn't think he can play hockey. I wish I had a better answer for you, but we need to get him better to figure out if there's even a remote chance of him dressing for the organization at whatever level."

Johansen would be entering this season on an expiring contract with a $4 million cap hit. The cap relief from his deal, of course, would be welcomed by the Flyers.

As part of a statement, Johansen's agent Kurt Overhardt said his client is dealing with "a severe hockey injury that requires extensive surgery." Overhardt called the Flyers' attempt to terminate Johansen's contract "disappointing."

TSN's Chris Johnston reported that a grievance filed through the NHLPA could lead to a negotiated settlement.

Johansen has played in 905 career NHL games between time with the Predators, Blue Jackets and Avalanche.

