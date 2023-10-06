Flyers make difficult (and surprising) call by placing Allison on waivers

VOORHEES, N.J. — Not even an hour after practice Friday, Wade Allison saw his future with the Flyers go right up in the air.

The Flyers, in a surprising move, placed the winger on waivers. Over the next 24 hours, teams will have an opportunity to grab Allison. If he goes unclaimed, he'll report to the Flyers' AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

Allison, who turns 26 years old next Saturday, skated as an extra forward on the fourth line in practice Friday. With good health and a couple of prospects vying for games, the Flyers have tough decisions to make on their final job openings up front.

Toward the end of training camp and preseason, Allison was battling Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink to be either the 12th forward in the season-opening lineup next week or one of the extras.

The Flyers' roster stands at 24 healthy players. It must be trimmed to a max of 23 players and submitted by 5 p.m. ET Monday. Felix Sandstrom, their third goalie, will eventually be placed on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the Phantoms. At that point, the Flyers could be set at 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goalies.

The team opens the regular season Thursday next week against the Blue Jackets in Columbus, Ohio (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

(More coming...)

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube