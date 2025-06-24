Flyers announce preseason schedule for 2025-26 season

Rick Tocchet's first preseason as the Flyers' head coach will open Sunday, Sept. 21, when the team visits the Islanders.

Just like last preseason, the Flyers' 2025-26 exhibition slate consists of seven games. The team's first home action comes Saturday, Sept. 27, when it welcomes the Bruins.

The Flyers will start training camp in September. The regular-season schedule is expected to be announced at some point in July.

Below is the Flyers' 2025-26 preseason schedule. The broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

• Sunday, Sept. 21 — at Islanders (7 p.m. ET)

• Tuesday, Sept. 23 — at Canadiens (7 p.m. ET)

• Thursday, Sept. 25 — at Capitals (7 p.m. ET)

• Saturday, Sept. 27 — vs. Bruins (5 p.m. ET)

• Monday, Sept. 29 — at Bruins (7 p.m. ET)

• Thursday, Oct. 2 — vs. Islanders (7 p.m. ET)

• Saturday, Oct. 4 — vs. Devils (3 p.m. ET)