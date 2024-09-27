Flyers impressed by second-round defenseman who signs his ELC

Fresh off a promising training camp, Spencer Gill signed his three-year entry-level contract Friday with the Flyers.

The 6-foot-4 defenseman was one of the Flyers' two second-round picks this summer. He played well in two rookie games and the preseason opener with the big club.

Gill, who just turned 18 years old last month, was sent back to his junior club Rimouski in the QMJHL two days ago. In his exhibition game with the Flyers, the righty shot played 19:16 minutes and blocked a pair of shots.

"I looked down the bench and I was like, 'He looks like he's in high school,'" Nick Seeler said Monday with a laugh. "I couldn't believe it, but good on him. Where he's at and his skill set, to be able to play in even a preseason game, it's very cool. He asked me yesterday about blocking shots and kind of the angle, because he said he was struggling with he thought he was in the lane. So he was asking me the kind of techniques and stuff like that, which is great."

John Tortorella thought the young blueliner had a good camp.

"A big, tall, 5-year-old that needs to grow into his body, right-handed defenseman," the Flyers' head coach said Wednesday. "I thought he acquitted himself very well."

With the Oceanic last season, Gill had 46 points (12 goals, 34 assists) and a plus-8 rating in 65 games. He added five assists in five playoff games and then won gold with Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF U-18 World Junior Championship.

"For me, he's a really good project for us," Flyers player development coach Samuel Morin said in July. "The coaching staff there in Rimouski is really good, they did a really good job with him. I saw him at 16 and his game got a lot, a lot better. I'm really excited for him."

