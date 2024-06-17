Flyers re-sign young depth defenseman to 2-year contract

Adam Ginning, who gave the Flyers reliable minutes in a playoff race, signed a new two-year, $1.575 million contract Monday.

The deal is a two-way contract in Year 1 and a one-way contract in Year 2, while the average annual value of it is $787,500. Ginning was a restricted free agent and will be an RFA again when this deal expires, according to PuckPedia.com.

With the trade of Sean Walker and injuries to Nick Seeler, Jamie Drysdale and Rasmus Ristolainen, Ginning was first called up to the Flyers in March and played nine of the team's final 19 games.

The 24-year-old defenseman was solid in 14:09 minutes per game, scoring his first career NHL goal to go along with 18 hits, nine blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating.

Ginning, a 6-foot-3, defensive-minded blueliner, had two goals, 13 assists and a minus-5 rating in 58 regular-season games for AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley. The season prior, he was a team-leading plus-24 with the Phantoms. He made his NHL debut that season in the Flyers' second-to-last game.

The Flyers could have one or two jobs open on defense in 2024-25. Ginning will be competing for one come training camp in September.

The club also needs to re-sign Egor Zamula, another 24-year-old restricted free agent defenseman.

