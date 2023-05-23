Trending
Flyers reportedly to play in 2024 Stadium Series at MetLife

Outdoor game would be the Flyers' first since February 2021

By Jordan Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

It looks like the Flyers will be headed outdoors again.

As part of the NHL's 2024 Stadium Series, the Flyers will take on the Devils at MetLife Stadium in February next season, according to reports Tuesday by The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta and ESPN's Kevin Weekes.

MetLife Stadium, the home of the Giants and Jets, has a 82,500 capacity. It's in East Rutherford, New Jersey, about an hour and a half drive from the Wells Fargo Center.

The 2024 Stadium Series will consist of two Metropolitan Division clashes, according to the reports. The Rangers and Islanders will meet either the day before or after the Flyers and Devils play.

The game against New Jersey should be a stiff test for John Tortorella's club. The Devils broke out this season, finishing with the NHL's third-most points (112) and advancing to the second round of the playoffs, where they lost to the Hurricanes.

The Flyers found a way to split their four-game regular-season series with New Jersey.

The last time the Flyers played outdoors was February 2021 at Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada. They were missing six key regulars because of COVID-19 protocols and got rolled by the Bruins, 7-3.

The franchise is 1-3-1 all-time in outdoor games.

