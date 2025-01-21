Abols, with four languages in his arsenal, glad he gave NHL another shot

VOORHEES, N.J. — Rodrigo Abols was just starting to wake up Sunday morning when he received a phone call from assistant general manager Alyn McCauley.

"It was one way to make an off day even better," Abols said.

The 29-year-old was headed to the NHL.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

With Ryan Poehling placed on injured reserve, Abols, a Latvian center who had spent the last four seasons playing overseas, was called up by the Flyers. He joined the club for practice Monday, putting himself on the doorstep of his dream.

And he should have no problem connecting with his new teammates. Being able to speak four languages — English, Latvian, Swedish and Russian — can only help.

"This group and this room has been praised a lot of times," Abols said. "It's very easy to fit in here."

Abols signed with the Flyers last offseason just ahead of the June 15 deadline for players under European contracts. Because of the timing, he admitted to being a bit surprised when general manager Danny Briere reached out with the opportunity.

But Abols was ready to rejoin the AHL. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Canucks in 2016. Prior to this season, the last time he played in North America was 2019-20, when the coronavirus pandemic abruptly shut things down.

So when the Flyers approached him last summer, he was compelled to leave the SHL for a chance at his NHL debut. That could come Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center when the Flyers host the Red Wings (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

"I kind of felt it inside from the last time when I was here with all the COVID and stuff, there were some questions unanswered for myself," Abols said. "I didn't want to let this opportunity slip. When I'm done with hockey, I'm glad at least I came here and gave it another shot."

In 34 games this season with AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley, the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder has put up nine goals and 10 assists. Over his last 10 games, he recorded three goals and four assists. He has quality length and plays a responsible game, with the ability to win key faceoffs.

What were the reports on Abols?

"That he has been playing well," John Tortorella said. "Going to give him a chance here. ... He's a center and I guess he has been playing some pretty good hockey there."

Abols centered Olle Lycksell and Garnet Hathaway on the Flyers' fourth line at practice. Scott Laughton's status for Tuesday is uncertain. The alternate captain was not at practice because of a personal family matter.

For Abols, he'll look to be himself if he gets his chance in the Flyers' lineup. An NHL debut would make the journey all worth it.

"It's a dream come true to get an opportunity to play here," Abols said. "Try to make the most of it and use the strengths I have and see what happens from there."

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube