‘Another level' for Michkov, Avon's climb and more from Flyers rookie camp

VOORHEES, N.J. — Another long line formed outside Flyers Training Center as the team's prospects returned to practice Sunday morning.

Fans filed in at 10:30 a.m. and the bleachers were pretty packed 15 minutes before the 11 a.m. practice even started.

Matvei Michkov mania was put into motion Thursday and it picked up Friday at PPL Center for the 19-year-old's first game action.

After the Flyers' prospects split their weekend series with the Rangers, let's get into three more observations from Sunday's rookie training camp practice.

'There's another level'

There had to be a sense of reward for the Flyers' front office Friday night, that Michkov was here and playing a rookie game in front of the team's fan base two years ahead of schedule.

The top prospect looked as advertised, scoring a goal and generating all kinds of chances in big minutes.

But perhaps the most exciting thing for the Flyers is that they feel it was just a taste of his game.

"He's a dynamic player," Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr said Sunday. "From the blue line in, he's driven to score, he's highly competitive and obviously has the hockey sense, the skill and the drive to generate offense. Like, he wants to score every shift. If he doesn't, he gets fired up.

"To see that compete level, he was having fun there. I think there's another level to his game obviously, but to get his feet wet in a North American style game in camp before stepping on with the big guys will be an advantage for him."

At practice Sunday, Michkov set up Elliot Desnoyers for a goal in a 3-on-2 drill. Looking as if he was ready to shoot, Michkov saw Desnoyers without directly staring his way and slid a pass to him for the tap-in goal.

Keep an eye on Avon

J.R. Avon was unavailable at last year's rookie camp because of a PCL sprain in his left knee. It was his first year of pro hockey and he had to start it by rehabbing an injury.

Now healthy and with a year of the AHL under his belt, he'll be a prospect to watch at Lehigh Valley. The 21-year-old can play center or winger. The Flyers had him down the middle in the two rookie games.

"I think there are some things he's going to have to work on for that position, but you see some of the dynamics that he brings with his speed, quickness and his energy level," Flahr said. "He's going to have to work on his game and round out his game to find his niche, but at the same time, he has some assets that will give him a chance down the road. So we just need to help him along."

As a rookie with the Phantoms last season, Avon had 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 65 regular-season games. He sat as much as he played in the team's six-game playoff run.

Avon latched on with the Flyers in September 2021 after being invited to the team's development and rookie camps. The Flyers want him to kill penalties and carve out a consistent role this season in the AHL.

"He needs to find his identity," Flahr said. "Last year, it was kind of up and down, but he had some good games. He had to battle for ice time, found some traction there at the end. As a shootout specialist, he was great. To have just a little niche like that is something to build on.

"Becoming a penalty killer this year, finding a bigger role down in Lehigh Valley. Hopefully that part of his game can transition and hopefully next [year's] camp, he can maybe push for more games and hopefully put himself on the map as a call-up or maybe he pushes for a spot, you never know."

Avon showed his shiftiness Sunday in a 2-on-2, small-area drill by creating room for himself before sniping a corner.

Barkey bouncing back

Denver Barkey was poised for a big rookie camp. The 5-foot-9 forward was coming off a 102-point junior season with the OHL's London Knights and had gained 15 pounds of muscle in the offseason.

Then, about three weeks ago, he got hit with mononucleosis, keeping him out of camp and the rookie games.

"Just finding out, it was not the best timing. It sucked," Barkey said. "I knew I probably wasn't going to be able to compete at camp and be a part of the games. The first couple of a days were pretty tough, but I can't really control it. I'm just focusing on what I can control moving forward."

The 2023 third-round pick is recovering well and could be cleared for contact later this week. He went through a 1-on-1 rehab skate recently with Patrick Sharp. The Flyers are hoping the 19-year-old Barkey can participate at some point in John Tortorella's training camp. Their goal is to build him back up for his fourth season in London.

"I don't know if I need to see him do Torts' skate or anything, but he's anxious," Flahr said. "If you've gotten to know him, it's driving him crazy sitting here watching games being played without him."

Barkey has nearly put all the weight back on that he lost.

"Just getting back to that, I'm almost there now, just a couple of pounds short," he said. "I think my fitness and conditioning is still a bit behind, but I've been working pretty hard here, they've been taking good care of me. I think I'm right around the corner."

