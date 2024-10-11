Michkov, Zamula and Fedotov visit Philly landmark, talk Flyers bond and more

Egor Zamula knows how hard it is for a young Russian player to pursue his hockey dream in North America.

Because he went through it.

Through the language barrier, through the loneliness.

So he's happy to be there for Matvei Michkov, the Flyers' top prospect who is making the NHL jump at just 19 years old.

As a 17-year-old, Zamula made his way to North America to play Canadian major junior hockey. Before being claimed off WHL import waivers by his second team, he struggled with the transition.

"It's very hard when you're going home after good games or bad games, you want to speak with somebody and you're talking with your TV or chair," Zamula said three weeks ago at training camp. "It's very tough. Now I have a couple of more Russians, it's fun. We have Russian dinners, we hang out together, so it's always fun.

"It's not hard for me to help him because I know when I came to Canada, my [first] three months, I was almost crying because I didn't have any Russian guys. I tried to do my best and never gave up."

With the Flyers, Zamula was joined by Russian goaltender Ivan Fedotov in late March. Then, the two saw the arrival of Michkov this summer, giving the Flyers three players from Russia on their roster.

The 2023 first-round pick has appreciated the support of his teammates and the fan base.

"I'm very thankful to all the fans," Michkov said with Zamula and Fedotov as his translators in an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ashlyn Sullivan. "I feel the emotions from the fans, it gives me energy."

Michkov, Zamula and Fedotov recently visited the Rocky statue and steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. From their Russian dinners to expectations for the season, they discussed that and more with Sullivan.

You can watch the interview in the video above and get more season-opening coverage on Flyers Pregame Live at 9:30 p.m. ET. The team kicks off the 2024-25 campaign on the road against the Canucks (10 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

