Ersson, Couturier out for Flyers at Senators with lower-body injuries

Samuel Ersson and Sean Couturier didn't suit up Thursday night when the Flyers visited the Senators because of lower-body injuries. Both players are considered day to day.

With three goalies on their roster, the Flyers have the luxury of not risking anything with Ersson. Ivan Fedotov started in Ottawa, Ontario, with Aleksei Kolosov as his backup (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

Morgan Frost, the Flyers' extra center, drew into the lineup. Couturier practiced Wednesday and missed his first game of the season.

Ersson suffered a small tweak in practice Wednesday, according to a source. The Flyers' No. 1 goalie appeared to watch the back half of practice before departing early under his own power. He missed two games last week with a lower-body injury. It's uncertain if Ersson's tweak is related to that injury.

The 25-year-old has been excellent over his last five appearances, going 3-0-1 with a 1.63 goals-against average, .940 save percentage and one shutout.

Kolosov suited up for the first time since his start nine days ago in the Flyers' 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes. The 22-year-old had been out with a lower-body injury. Fedotov was coming off his first career NHL win, a 2-1 shootout decision over the Lightning a week ago.

