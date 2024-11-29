Ersson takes ice again as Flyers' goalie works back from injury

Samuel Ersson, recovering from a lower-body injury, continued his on-ice rehab Friday morning at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers' No. 1 goaltender will miss an eighth straight game when the team hosts the Rangers (1 p.m. ET/NBCSP). But he has been trending in the right direction, according to a source. The Flyers have called Ersson day to day.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

While a return this weekend appears unlikely for Ersson, one would think next week could be a possibility. After the Flyers visit the Blues on Saturday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP), the team has four days before its next game. Then it plays three games in four days, starting Thursday at home against the Panthers (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

The Flyers are being careful with Ersson, who suffered a tweak in practice a little under two and a half weeks ago. Including Friday, he has missed 10 games. He suffered the injury at the start of November and missed two games before returning for a pair of starts. He last played Nov. 11 and has yet to join the club for a practice since the tweak.

Ersson was seen on the ice last Saturday, as well. The 25-year-old is 5-2-2 with a 2.70 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. He has been excellent in his last five appearances, going 3-0-1 with a 1.63 goals-against average, .940 save percentage and one shutout.

Ivan Fedotov is in net for the Flyers against the Rangers. Aleksei Kolosov will be his backup.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube