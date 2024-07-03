Brink signs new 2-year contract with Flyers after solid rookie season

Bobby Brink got an early birthday present from the Flyers, signing a new two-year, $3 million contract Wednesday.

The deal has an average annual value of $1.5 million and, per PuckPedia.com, Brink will remain a restricted free agent when it expires.

As a 22-year-old rookie, Brink put up 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) and a plus-1 rating in 57 games last season. He impressively won a season-opening lineup spot after going into training camp as a dark-horse candidate to make the roster.

He turns 23 this upcoming Monday and will look to cement his lineup spot heading into the 2024-25 season.

The skilled, 5-foot-8 winger overcame a demotion to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley in January by making his way back to the Flyers in February.

"I'm not the first guy that has had that happen to them," he said. "So it's not like I can sit there and whine about it. It has happened to a lot of guys in this league. Just kind of depends on how you handle it."

Brink scored goals in his first two games back but also received an in-game benching during the second game. Head coach John Tortorella will want to see him consistently impact the game away from the puck.

