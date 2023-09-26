Flyers sign 2nd-round goalie to entry-level contract

The Flyers on Tuesday signed Carson Bjarnason, their second-round pick from this summer, to his three-year entry-level contract.

For the 2023 NHL draft, Bjarnason was the top-ranked North American goalie by NHL Central Scouting. He ended up being the fourth netminder taken off the board when the Flyers selected him at 51st overall.

The 18-year-old is currently in training camp with the Flyers and will soon head back to the Brandon Wheat Kings for his WHL season.

Heading into the draft, the Flyers didn't have a second-round pick. They traded into the second round to take Bjarnason, so they're clearly high on his potential.

"Carson was one of the top-rated Canadian goalies coming into the season," Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr said at the draft. "He's big, he's athletic, he has dynamic movements. Our goalie coaches and our goalie scouts have been very high on him. He has had a big role in Brandon the last couple of years and he has a chance to be a Hockey Canada goalie here going forward. We're excited to get him."

Bjarnason grew up a big fan of Carter Hart and likes to emulate his playing style. He has gotten to know the Flyers' netminder at training camp. The Flyers put the two goalies in the same practice group.

"We got to hang out in the gym a little bit, went to the Phillies' game the other day," Bjarnason said during rookie camp. "Really great guy. Obviously he's a role model of mine on the ice. Just watching him practice and stuff is going to translate to me hopefully."

