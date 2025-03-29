Flyers ink college free agent center with size out of Michigan State

The Flyers signed Michigan State center Karsen Dorwart to a two-year entry-level contract Saturday night.

He'll report to the big club for the rest of this season and have a chance to make his NHL debut. The Flyers have seven games remaining after beating the Sabres, 7-4, Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center.

Dorwart was considered one of the better college free agents on the market. As a junior this season, the 22-year-old was second on the Spartans with 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 35 games and had a plus-20 rating.

Over his three-year career with Michigan State, Dorwart had 93 points (38 goals, 55 assists) and a plus-38 mark in 111 games. He has good size at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds and can win some faceoffs.

Center has been an organizational need for the Flyers, so Dorwart has a solid opportunity to work toward a role in the team's future.