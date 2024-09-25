Trending
Flyers sign goalie, make first round of roster cuts

Makiniemi signed a one-year contract

By Jordan Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

VOORHEES, N.J. — Eetu Makiniemi, who was in Flyers training camp on a professional tryout offer, signed a one-year, two-way, $775,000 contract with the club Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Finnish goalie is the Flyers' replacement for Alexei Kolosov, a 22-year-old prospect who did not report to camp. Makiniemi is projected to open the season in AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley's tandem with Cal Petersen.

A 2017 fourth-round pick of the Hurricanes, Makiniemi played two games for the Sharks in 2022-23. In 54 career AHL games, he's 27-20-4 with a 2.77 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and seven shutouts.

The Flyers also made their first round of cuts, trimming their camp roster by 14 players.

Matteo Mann, Emile Chouinard, Ethan Samson, Sam Sedley, Sawyer Boulton, Nick Capone, Alexis Gendron, Matthew Miller and Zayde Wisdom were sent to the Phantoms.

Carson Bjarnason, Spencer Gill, Carter Sotheran, Sam Hillebrandt and Josh Zakreski were assigned to their junior clubs. Hillebrandt and Zakreski were in camp on amateur tryout offers.

The Flyers' camp roster is down to 44 players.

