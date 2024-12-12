Flyers sign Phantoms center to 2-year entry-level contract

Jacob Gaucher has gone from the ECHL to signing an NHL contract.

The Flyers inked the 23-year-old center Thursday to a two-year entry-level deal. Gaucher started his professional career with the Flyers' ECHL affiliate Reading in 2022-23. Over the last two seasons, he has played mainly with the club's AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

This season, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has led the Phantoms with 10 goals in 23 games. He also has five assists and 56 shots. Last season, he had 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) over 59 games and two points (one goal, one assists) in six playoff games.

Gaucher has some good bottom-six qualities with his size and ability to win faceoffs. He had two assists in the Flyers' second rookie game this September and also played in four preseason games for the big club.

He's a key piece for Lehigh Valley this season and he'll try to push his way into the conversation for a call-up if the Flyers ever need help down the middle.

