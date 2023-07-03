Flyers sign a D-man with over 1,000 games for veteran support

It seemed likely the rebuilding Flyers were going to add some depth on defense given the position group is thin.

They did so Monday, signing veteran Marc Staal to a one-year, $1.1 million contract.

On Day 1 of free agency Saturday, the Flyers inked three forwards in Garnet Hathaway, Ryan Poehling and Rhett Gardner.

Their back end was definitely calling for experience on a short-term deal. The Flyers traded Ivan Provorov last month and Justin Braun retired after last season. Tony DeAngelo very well may be dealt to the Hurricanes soon, a trade that, per The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, could go through once a league rule issue is resolved. Being young is important for the Flyers' rebuild, but supporting the youth and giving it the best chance to develop is also important.

"It's a fine line, right?" Flyers general manager Danny Briere said Saturday. "We'd like to add a little bit more of a veteran presence, but at the same time, we want to be careful, our young guys, we don't want to block them. And we want to see what we have, also, it's kind of important to find out what they're really made of, if they're ready for the next stage in their career. There are a few guys that are right there."

The Flyers were not expected to be a major player in free agency. The four deals Briere has inked are all two years or shorter.

The 36-year-old Staal has played in 1,101 career NHL games, recording 229 points (52 goals, 177 assists) and a plus-50 rating.

Last season, he played in all 82 games for the Eastern Conference champion Panthers. In 18:12 minutes per game, he had 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) and a plus-10 mark.

Staal was in some national headlines for a game during March. He, along with his brother Eric Staal, decided to not take part in a pregame skate because of Florida's Pride-themed warmup jerseys. They cited their religious beliefs for why they made the decision.

In the playoffs, Staal went scoreless over 21 games and played 20:56 minutes per game. He owns 128 games of postseason experience.

Staal should be good mentor type for the Flyers' young blueliners like Cam York, Egor Zamula, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning and possibly Emil Andrae, among others. He becomes the oldest player on the Flyers' roster.