Flyers sign Tippett to 8-year contract extension

The Flyers signed Owen Tippett to an eight-year, $49.6 million contract extension Friday.

The deal has a $6.2 million average annual value.

Tippett, who turns 25 years old next month, was set to be a restricted free agent in the offseason. He's currently on a two-year, $3 million contract, which he signed about four months after the Flyers acquired him in the Claude Giroux trade.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The tool-laden power forward has blossomed with the Flyers. He's second on the team with 18 goals this season after breaking out for career highs in games (77), goals (27) and points (49) last season.

"You saw it last year, the way he uses his speed, especially from our own zone, I think he creates so much offense for us," Scott Laughton said last week. "He has been really good. He creates a ton of offense out of nothing, so it has been fun to watch. Big body who skates well, physical, he brings it all. It's going to be exciting to see what he becomes, but he's starting to find the identity right now."

Prior to suffering a lower-body injury last Saturday, Tippett was on a serious heater. He has six goals and eight points in his last seven games, a stretch that included two highlight-reel markers that wowed fans and his teammates.

"He has a chance to be something special," head coach John Tortorella said last week.

Tippett is considered day to day with his injury. After Saturday's matchup against the Bruins, the Flyers go nine days without a game. The extended break is coming at a good time for Tippett (and the Flyers).

The club believes Tippett has more work to do if he wants to become a complete player. But he's an unassuming, coachable player and the Flyers love his offensive upside.

"He's kind of all over the place away from the puck," Tortorella said. "I try to balance that, in teaching him that part of the game, without getting in his way offensively because he's so dangerous.

"So we're just trying to spoon feed him a little bit as far as some stuff away from the puck because he shows up on both ledgers. Hopefully we're trying to get some of that off of this ledger and maybe it'll add to that ledger. The limit there, I have no idea where it goes. He could be a really good player."

More: Flyers inking another young forward to contract extension

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube