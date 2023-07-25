Flyers sign 55-goal prospect to his entry-level contract

The Flyers on Tuesday signed 2022 seventh-round draft pick Alexis Gendron to a three-year entry-level contract.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward ranked second in the QMJHL last season with 55 goals over 63 games between Blainville-Boisbriand and Gatineau. He recorded 81 points and a plus-28 rating.

After being traded to Gatineau in December, Gendron put up 33 goals, 14 assists and a plus-31 mark over 34 games for the Olympiques. He then enjoyed a big playoff run, registering 14 goals and 19 points in 13 games.

Gatineau is where Claude Giroux played his junior hockey and has his No. 28 retired.

Gendron's father Martin Gendron is an amateur scout for the Flyers.

The 19-year-old Gendron will push to make AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley's roster this season, but he is eligible to return to Gatineau for his fourth and final junior season.

Extremely proud and honored to have signed my first NHL contract with @NHLFlyers thanks to everyone who helped me along the way,family, friends,coaches and teammates pic.twitter.com/w0NswXfHlt — Alexis Gendron (@alexgendy30) July 25, 2023

