Flyers sign minor-league forward to 2-year deal

VOORHEES, N.J. — The Flyers inked another depth option at forward, signing Rhett Gardner to a two-year, two-way, $1.55 million contract Saturday.

Last season, the 27-year-old scored 40 points (10 goals, 30 assists) and had a plus-26 rating for the Stars' AHL affiliate Texas. In the playoffs, he led Texas with eight points (four goals, four assists) over eight games.

Gardner has 40 games of NHL experience, all with Dallas. In his time with the Stars, he averaged 9:49 minutes per game and had two points (one goal, one assist).

Earlier on Day 1 of free agency, the Flyers signed center Ryan Poehling.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Gardner is expected to open the 2023-24 season with AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

The rebuilding Flyers were not expected to be a major player in free agency.

"We inquired on a lot of different players," Flyers general manager Danny Briere said Saturday. "On free agency, you saw the money that's being thrown left and right. One day, we might be there, one day we might be in a position where it makes sense to do that. I just didn't feel right now is what's needed for the direction that we're going in."