Source: Flyers inking another young forward to contract extension

Danny Briere and John Tortorella loved that Ryan Poehling bet on himself last offseason by signing just a one-year contract with the Flyers.

The bet paid off.

Poehling earned a contract extension Friday. The Flyers are inking the 25-year-old center to a two-year, $3.8 million deal, a source confirmed. The contract has a $1.9 million average annual value.

On July 1 last summer, Poehling joined the Flyers' rebuild with a one-year, $1.4 million contract.

Owen Tippett, who turns 25 next month, also landed an extension Friday.

In 44 games with the Flyers, Poehling has put up 14 points (five goals, nine assists), four away from setting a new career high. Tortorella has liked Poehling's length and speed in the Flyers' bottom six and on the penalty kill.

