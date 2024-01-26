Source: Flyers signing Tippett to 8-year contract extension

The Flyers are signing Owen Tippett to an eight-year, $49.6 million contract extension, a source confirmed Friday morning.

The deal has a $6.2 million average annual value.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli and The Fourth Period's Anthony Di Marco were the first to report the deal.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Tippett, who turns 25 years old next month, was set to be a restricted free agent in the offseason.

(More coming ...)

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube