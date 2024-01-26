Trending
Flyers news

Source: Flyers signing Tippett to 8-year contract extension

Tippett came to the Flyers in the Giroux trade

By Jordan Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Flyers are signing Owen Tippett to an eight-year, $49.6 million contract extension, a source confirmed Friday morning.

The deal has a $6.2 million average annual value.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli and The Fourth Period's Anthony Di Marco were the first to report the deal.

Tippett, who turns 25 years old next month, was set to be a restricted free agent in the offseason.

Flyers news
