Flyers Talk: Press conference takeaways, answering your questions and more

Plenty of offseason chatter on Flyers Talk

From the team's draft outlook to trade proposals and offer sheets, Jordan Hall and Derek Souders have that and more on the latest Flyers Talk podcast.

• Takeaways from the Flyers' pre-draft press conference

• Is this the offseason to be aggressive on the trade route?

• Answering questions from our YouTube comment section

• How about the Panthers going back-to-back?

