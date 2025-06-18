Flyers Talk: Press conference takeaways, answering your questions and more

From the team's draft outlook to trade proposals and offer sheets, Jordan Hall and Derek Souders have that and more on the latest Flyers Talk podcast.

• Takeaways from the Flyers' pre-draft press conference

• Is this the offseason to be aggressive on the trade route?

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

• Answering questions from our YouTube comment section

• How about the Panthers going back-to-back?