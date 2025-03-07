Flyers trade Kuzmenko to Kings after winger's 7-game audition

VOORHEES, N.J. — Andrei Kuzmenko's time in Philadelphia was quick.

After being acquired by the Flyers in a trade at the end of January, Kuzmenko was dealt to the Kings ahead of Friday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, along with a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.

The Flyers acquired a 2027 third-rounder and retained half of Kuzmenko's remaining salary. Kuzmenko had a $5.5 million cap hit on an expiring contract.

Keeping $2.75 million of Kuzmenko's deal was not a hindrance for the Flyers because it will come off the books this summer.

The 29-year-old winger was not at practice Friday, nor was Scott Laughton, who was reportedly traded to the Maple Leafs.

In his seven games with the Flyers, Kuzmenko definitely showed his offensive talent, putting up two goals and three assists.

