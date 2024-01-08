Flyers trade top prospect Cutter Gauthier to Ducks

In an absolute stunner Monday night, the Flyers traded top prospect Cutter Gauthier to the Ducks.

They sent the 2022 fifth overall draft pick to Anaheim in exchange for Jamie Drysdale and a second-round selection in the 2025 draft.

General manager Danny Briere will be addressing the media at first intermission of tonight’s Flyers-Penguins game.

Briere and president of hockey operations Keith Jones were recently at the 2024 world juniors tournament in Sweden to meet with Gauthier.

Gauthier led Team USA to a gold medal. He has been a standout at Boston College in his sophomore season.

According to a report by Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, Gauthier informed the Flyers he did not want to stay in the organization. That, of course, would have to be the only reason the Flyers would trade the 19-year-old prospect.

