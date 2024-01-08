Trending
Cutter Gauthier

Flyers trade top prospect Cutter Gauthier to Ducks

By Jordan Hall

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

In an absolute stunner Monday night, the Flyers traded top prospect Cutter Gauthier to the Ducks.

They sent the 2022 fifth overall draft pick to Anaheim in exchange for Jamie Drysdale and a second-round selection in the 2025 draft.

General manager Danny Briere will be addressing the media at first intermission of tonight’s Flyers-Penguins game.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Briere and president of hockey operations Keith Jones were recently at the 2024 world juniors tournament in Sweden to meet with Gauthier.

Gauthier led Team USA to a gold medal. He has been a standout at Boston College in his sophomore season.

According to a report by Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, Gauthier informed the Flyers he did not want to stay in the organization. That, of course, would have to be the only reason the Flyers would trade the 19-year-old prospect.

(More coming…)

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers analysis 5 hours ago

As Hart gets two straight, Tortorella says Flyers ‘not going to lose sight' of Ersson

Flyers news Jan 6

Flyers put on a show Ed Snider would have loved in chippy win over Flames

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Cutter GauthierFlyers news
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us