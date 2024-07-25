Trending
See ya, contract year — Konecny signs 8-year extension with Flyers

The deal has an average annual value of $8.75 million

By Jordan Hall

There will be no contract year for Travis Konecny.

The Flyers signed their All-Star and leading scorer Thursday to an eight-year, $70 million extension. The deal has an average annual value of $8.75 million, making Konecny the Flyers' highest-paid player starting next season (2025-26).

The 27-year-old winger just entered the final year of his six-year, $33 million contract and was in line for a pretty good raise from his $5.5 million average annual value.

"I love Philly," Konecny said in April at his end-of-the-season press conference.

The last two seasons have convinced the Flyers that Konecny was not their best trade chip for a rebuild but instead their best player, a guy that fit their timeline and can lead a younger team.

