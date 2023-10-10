Flyers unveil new Gritty calendar with all proceeds benefitting Flyers Charities

It's Hockey Eve in Philly and where there's Flyers … there's Gritty.

The Flyers on Wednesday officially announced their first ever Gritty calendar, with all proceeds benefitting Flyers Charities.

The 12-month calendar will begin January 2024 and is set to include a variety of Flyers-focused content. Expect to see the schedule of games, personally handwritten notes and reminders from Gritty … and you can't forget the themed pictures.

Shot over the course of this past summer, the calendar’s production and photography direction was led by Pel Productions and photographers Josh Pellegrini and Dan Knoll.

“Greased up fire fighters have been real quiet since they found out I was getting into the calendar game,” said Gritty. “It doesn’t matter where you hang it. What matters is that I did a good thing for charity and you have an opportunity to do a great thing for charity when you buy it.

"That being said, please hang it in a temperature controlled, dehumidified environment with proper ventilation and no direct sunlight. This baby’s gotta last you all year.”

Forward Nicolas Deslauriers and his family also make an appearance in the calendar, decked out in their best Halloween costumes.

“My kids are big Gritty fans and when the opportunity came around to get dressed up and have a photo shoot, we were excited to get involved,” said Deslauriers. “We had a lot fun and are glad it was all ultimately for a great cause.”

Calendars are $25 and can be purchased directly from FlyersCharities.com.