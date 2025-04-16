Flyers drop final home game with plenty of lottery teams in action

The Flyers were unable to play spoiler Tuesday night as they lost to the Blue Jackets, 3-0, in their home finale.

They were shut out for the eighth time this season and a fifth time at the Wells Fargo Center.

The club's power play went 0 for 3.

With one game to go, the Flyers (33-38-10) are 5-2-1 under Brad Shaw. Tuesday night was the first time they scored one or fewer goals with the interim head coach in charge.

The Blue Jackets (39-33-9) needed a regulation win to keep their playoff push going and they got it. They're two points back of the Canadiens, who hold the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot. Both teams have one game left.

• Samuel Ersson made 31 saves on 34 shots.

Dante Fabbro broke the ice 2:32 minutes into the second period with an absolute blast. Columbus added to its lead with 2:59 minutes left in the middle stanza as Kent Johnson scored on the power play.

Adam Fantilli provided third-period insurance when a pass went off his skate like a redirection.

Blue Jackets netminder Jet Greaves came in 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .968 save percentage over his previous three starts. He continued his torrid stretch by stopping all 29 of the Flyers' shots.

• Tuesday night was a busy one for the pecking order of the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

The Flyers entered with the sixth-best odds. They were just barely ahead of the Kraken via the tiebreaker of fewer games played and just one point up on the Bruins. They were only one point back of the Sabres and two back of the Penguins and Ducks.

The Kraken, Bruins, Sabres and Ducks were all in action Tuesday night.

• Travis Konecny and Tyson Foerster combined for 11 shots but couldn't find the back of the net.

Heading into Game 82, Konecny, Foerster and Matvei Michkov are tied for the team lead in goals with 24 apiece.

• College prospects Alex Bump and Devin Kaplan signed their entry-level contracts Tuesday. More on Bump here and Kaplan here.

• The Flyers wrap up the season Thursday when they visit the Sabres (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).