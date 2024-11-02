After losing Ersson early, Flyers get shut out by Bruins

The Flyers lost their No. 1 goaltender and mini winning streak Saturday afternoon in a 3-0 blanking to the Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center.

Samuel Ersson exited 7:36 minutes into the first period with an undisclosed issue. Boston seized a 1-0 lead a little under six minutes later and John Tortorella's club trailed the rest of the way.

The Flyers (4-7-1) came in having won consecutive games for the first time this season and three of their last four.

But losing Ersson as early as they did felt like an awfully ominous sign for the day.

The Bruins (5-6-1) got some revenge on the Flyers, who shut them out, 2-0, four days ago in Boston.

Jim Montgomery's team had lost its prior two games by a combined score of 10-2.

• Ersson made eight saves before departing. The Flyers could be in serious trouble if the 25-year-old is to miss any extended period of time. Their backups are two rookies with a combined five starts of NHL experience.

"Let's face it, we have a goaltending situation," Tortorella said over a week ago.

Aleksei Kolosov, a 22-year-old from Belarus, denied 20 of 22 shots in relief. The Flyers were slow to get back on the Bruins' 2-0 goal in the second period. Justin Brazeau blasted a shot off a feed from Brad Marchand.

Boston's third goal was an empty-netter.

In late September, it was uncertain if Kolosov was going to report to training camp. Now, he could be the guy if Ersson needs time.

Bruins netminder Joonas Korpisalo stopped all 20 of the Flyers' shots.

In the second period, Morgan Frost was denied in close and Bobby Brink rung iron. The Flyers couldn't generate much in the third period.

Offense has been a concern. The Flyers have scored four goals (one an empty-netter) over their last three games and entered with 2.73 per game on the season.

• Matvei Michkov, the NHL rookie of the month for October, went scoreless for a fourth straight game. More here on the 19-year-old's early growing pains after a fast start.

Michkov and Sean Couturier were each a minus-3 against the Bruins. Travis Konecny was a minus-2

• Prior to the game, the Flyers honored the late Jay Greenberg, a Hockey Hall of Fame journalist and author who died on Aug. 12, 2021. He was 71 years old.

The team held a dedication in the media room downstairs and unveiled the Jay Greenberg Press Row photo collage in the press box on the balcony level.

President of hockey operations Keith Jones and general manager Danny Briere attended the dedication.

• The Flyers open a three-game road trip Tuesday when they visit the Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

