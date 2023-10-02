Closer to NHL lineup, Flyers further evaluate roster hopefuls in preseason win

Featuring much more of an NHL look Monday night, the Flyers picked up a 3-1 preseason win over the Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center.

Cam Atkinson, Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee provided the Flyers' goals.

Morgan Frost recorded two assists, while Owen Tippett, Sean Couturier and Ronnie Attard had one apiece.

The Flyers improved to 2-2-1 in the preseason. They have one more to go before the Oct. 12 regular-season opener.

After evaluating the first four exhibition games from up top alongside general manager Danny Briere, head coach John Tortorella was back behind the bench.

• Bobby Brink, Tyson Foerster and Wade Allison, all vying for the final jobs up front, had another opportunity to make an impression on the Flyers' decision-makers.

Brink didn't score but he showed his vision and smarts on the power play. He has been one of the Flyers' best players in camp and the preseason.

Foerster didn't score and finished with one shot. The Flyers' power play had good zone time but went 0 for 4. The 21-year-old winger has been responsible in his two-way game but the offense just hasn't quite been there.

Coming off his best preseason performance Saturday, Allison continued to play bottom-six type of minutes. He had three hits and a blocked shot. He has definitely played his game.

• Tortorella thought defensive prospect Egor Zamula "played really well" Friday night in Boston. It was the 23-year-old's first preseason game.

In Zamula's second game, also against the Bruins, he didn't have the puck on his stick as much and was OK in the defensive zone. He didn't hurt his chances at the roster, though.

With Attard, Tortorella felt there was "a little bit of a struggle to his game" Saturday night against the Devils.

The 24-year-old defenseman had a more confident look Monday night. He was a plus-2 and blocked four shots. Good response from him.

• Samuel Ersson helped his cause in the backup goalie competition. He wasn't tested a ton but he played the full game and registered 13 saves.

Ersson is battling with Cal Petersen and Felix Sandstrom for the No. 2 job.

Through three appearances, Ersson has stopped 33 of 37 shots. Two of the four goals he has allowed were to David Pastrnak.

Ersson turns only 24 years old later this month and is still waivers exempt. He'd be the guy in Lehigh Valley if the Flyers have him open the season in the AHL. Either way, the Flyers feel he's a part of the future.

After a shaky preseason opener, Petersen rebounded in a big way three days ago at TD Garden.

With the Kings looking to clear cap space this offseason, Petersen came to the Flyers in the three-team Ivan Provorov trade. He turns 29 this month and would have to clear waivers if he were to be sent to the Phantoms. His $5 million annual cap hit over the next two seasons could steer clubs away from trying to claim him.

Boston backup Jeremy Swayman stopped 22 of the Flyers' 25 shots.

• Atkinson tied the game early in the second period when he flipped home a backhanded shot.

Even with it being a preseason goal, that one had to feel good. Atkinson missed all of last season with a neck injury. The 34-year-old winger was playing in his second exhibition game. He's hoping to play a third in the finale Thursday.

"Once you get the first game out of the way, I think the second game your timing starts getting a little bit better and by the third time, you're kind of gearing up for the start of the regular season," Atkinson said Saturday.

Couturier's assist was his first point in three preseason games. He has looked better and better.

• Cam York saw his first game action since the preseason opener a week ago. The 22-year-old defenseman had missed a couple of practices because of an undisclosed injury.

The Flyers are looking at York and Rasmus Ristolainen as a potential pair for opening night.

"The less amount of time that we can spend in the D-zone is obviously a lot better and more ideal, so I think for us, our game plan is just try to defend quick, get out of there as quickly as possible and go play offense," York said Monday morning. "Offensively, that's where I feel like I'm really good and can thrive."

• The Flyers trimmed their roster by nine players Monday afternoon. More on the cuts and final position battles here.

• After a day off Tuesday, the Flyers practice Wednesday (11 a.m. ET) and host the Islanders to wrap up the preseason Thursday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

