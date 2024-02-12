Flyers rally in 3rd period to beat Coyotes, win 4th straight

The Flyers picked up their fourth third-period comeback with a 5-3 win Monday night over the Coyotes at the Wells Fargo Center.

Scott Laughton scored the game-winner on a wraparound with 9:39 minutes left in the game. He was excellent all night and played through some bruises.

A little over four minutes before Laughton gave the Flyers the lead, Jamie Drysdale tied it at 3-3 by making a great play with his skating ability

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Morgan Frost, Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett (empty-netter) also scored for the Flyers (29-19-6), who have won four straight after going into the extended break on a season-worst five-game skid.

John Tortorella's club went 3-0-0 on its three-game homestand. The Flyers entered the homestand 11-12-2 at the Wells Fargo Center. They really needed to start playing better at home and did so here.

The Flyers swept their two-game regular-season series with the Coyotes (23-24-4). They beat Arizona, 4-1, at Mullett Arena in December.

• The Flyers were not perfect Monday night but found a way.

Tortorella said the Flyers know their identity. It's a matter of showing it consistently.

"It's the only question that I'll have the rest of the year, is can we do it again?" the head coach said at morning skate. "Are we going to be perfect? No, but we know how we have to play. I think that teaching's done as far as the identity of our team and how we have to play. Can we continue to do it? Can we have our readiness mentally to do it again?

"We'll have some bumps, we're going to have some bumps. How do we get out of it and get back to consistently playing the right way? That's what the story is for the 20-plus games left in the season."

• Early in the second period, Frost showed a burst of speed to split the Coyotes' coverage and draw a hooking penalty.

It resulted in a penalty shot and Frost scoring on a nice move to tie the game at 1-1.

"The thing I like about his game is he's attacking the middle of the ice with the puck more," Tortorella said at morning skate. "He used to be on the outside a lot. I think he's taking people on, bringing pucks to the middle of the ice. You bring pucks to the middle of the ice, a lot of different things can happen."

About a minute and a half later, Frost drew another penalty. But the Flyers' power play opportunity was wiped out when Travis Sanheim was whistled for high sticking off the faceoff, putting the action at 4-on-4.

Back at 5-on-5 two minutes later, Arizona regained its lead at 2-1 thanks to Matias Maccelli.

Konecny answered at 4-on-4 off a feed from Laughton two minutes after the Coyotes' goal.

But once again Arizona countered, this time with Alex Kerfoot on a mini breakaway for a 3-2 lead at second intermission.

• Samuel Ersson made 20 saves on 23 shots.

He made a sharp glove stop on Jason Zucker with over five and a half minutes to go to help seal the win.

In the second period, Maccelli's goal came on a shot from below the goal line that went off Ersson's back. On Kerfoot's goal, the Coyotes' forward got behind the Flyers, who were not sharp in the neutral zone.

Coming out of the long break, Ersson has won all three of his starts while stopping 68 of 73 shots.

The 24-year-old went 0-4-0 with a 4.59 goals-against average and an .819 save percentage in the club's final four games before the break.

Arizona netminder Karel Vejmelka converted 29 saves on 30 shots.

• Tyson Foerster (lower body) and Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) were both out with what the team called "minor" injuries. The Flyers hope to have the winger and defenseman back for Saturday's 2024 Stadium Series.

Ristolainen participated at morning skate Monday. Foerster, though, was absent after taking a puck to his right foot late in the Flyers' 3-2 win last Saturday over the Kraken.

Tortorella went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Coyotes.

In the first period, Laughton had a scare when he blocked a shot on the penalty kill. He went into the tunnel briefly but was able to come back to test things out during a stoppage.

He was OK and finished with a two-point night.

Laughton is back. He tested it out during a stoppage and seems OK. pic.twitter.com/Lsjga8hZ3H — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) February 13, 2024

• Jakub Voracek was in attendance as the Flyers featured him on the Jumbotron during the second period.

The former Flyer has been sidelined long term after suffering a concussion in November 2022 while with the Blue Jackets. In March last season, Voracek was part of a trade that sent him to the Coyotes. He has remained on injured reserve with Arizona.

"Just a great human being and a guy that really cares about his teammates and would do anything for you," Laughton said in December 2022. "For sure one of the best teammates I've had and a lifelong friend that I'll have."

Jakub Voracek in the house. Awesome to see.



Flyers played one of his favorite songs “Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen when they showed him on the Jumbotron. pic.twitter.com/U3uoqZPwcN — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) February 13, 2024

• The Flyers are scheduled to practice Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET in Voorhees, New Jersey before heading to Toronto for a matchup Thursday with the Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube