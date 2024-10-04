Kolosov plays at WFC for first time, Flyers win preseason finale

The Flyers wrapped up the preseason with a 5-4 win Thursday night over the Devils at the Wells Fargo Center.

Olle Lycksell, J.R. Avon, Emil Andrae, Anthony Richard and Noah Cates scored goals for the Flyers. Andrae (one goal, two assists), Richard (one goal, two assists) and Oliver Bonk (two assists) had multi-point games.

The goals from Avon, Richard and Cates came on the power play. Cates' was the game-winner.

Alexei Kolosov played in Philadelphia for the first time when he took over in net midway through the game.

The preseason finale didn't serve as a dress rehearsal for the Flyers. New Jersey's big club is already in Prague, Czechia for the 2024 NHL Global Series, so the Flyers deployed more of an inexperienced, Phantoms-heavy lineup.

Assistant coaches Darryl Williams, Brad Shaw and Rocky Thompson and skills coach Angelo Ricci led the Flyers' bench.

The Flyers went 4-3-0 in the exhibition slate.

• In his final tune-up, Ivan Fedotov played half of the game and turned away seven of eight shots.

The Flyers' backup made 55 saves on 63 shots in four preseason appearances.

Kolosov came on in relief for the second time through the exhibition slate and converted 11 saves. The second of his three goals allowed was a power play snipe.

He finished his abbreviated preseason with 18 stops on 22 shots.

A saga stemming back to May resulted in Kolosov not attending rookie camp and missing a week-plus of main camp. The 22-year-old prospect is projected to open the season with AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

Alexei Kolosov played at the Wells Fargo Center for the first time. (Derek Souders/NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• Lycksell continued his strong preseason with the game-opening goal in the first period. Bonk, the Flyers' second first-rounder from 2023, made a nice play along the blue line to set it up.

As a bubble forward, Lycksell had two goals, two assists, 13 shots and a plus-1 rating in five exhibition games. Interestingly, though, he didn't practice with the big club group Thursday morning. More on that and the roster outlook here.

Andrae delivered what the Flyers wanted to see in the preseason from their young defensemen. The 22-year-old recorded a goal, four assists and a plus-3 mark in four games. He's the favorite to be the Flyers' first call-up on the back end when the club needs one.

• Sawyer Boulton and Hunter McDonald both had fights for the Flyers. Boulton ended up dropping the gloves twice with Devils forward Samuel Laberge.

• In some non-game health matters, Nick Seeler missed practice Thursday. Williams said the defenseman was still dealing some numbness and effects from taking a puck to his leg Tuesday night.

"It was like a harmless play, but it hit that peroneal nerve," Seeler said after practicing Wednesday. "It just went numb, so I couldn't feel the foot or the leg. ... I got up and I'm like, 'What the heck just happened? I can't feel my leg.'"

Tyson Foerster returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session because of swelling from a blocked shot Tuesday night.

• The Flyers are scheduled to practice Friday at 11 a.m. ET. They have to submit their season-opening roster by Monday at 5 p.m. ET. They open the regular season next Friday against the Canucks in Vancouver, British Columbia (10 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

