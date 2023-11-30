Hathaway tossed, Farabee benched and Flyers lose in OT to Devils

Playing the majority of Thursday night's game with 10 forwards, the Flyers lost to the Devils, 4-3, in overtime at the Wells Fargo Center.

With their net emptied for the extra attacker, the Flyers tied the game on a Tyson Foerster redirection. The equalizer came with 50.9 seconds left in regulation to force the bonus session.

But Jack Hughes found his brother Luke Hughes early in OT to thwart the Flyers' comeback bid.

Morgan Frost and Sean Walker scored the club's first two goals. Frost drew the Flyers within 2-1 in the second period on the power play. Walker got them within 3-2 in the third period about four minutes before Foerster's game-tying goal.

The Flyers (11-10-2) are 1-3-1 over their last five games.

The officials took Garnet Hathaway out of the game and John Tortorella removed Joel Farabee.

The Devils (11-9-1) were without top defenseman Dougie Hamilton, who suffered an upper-body injury Tuesday.

New Jersey blossomed last season, finishing with the NHL's third-most points (112). Danny Briere spoke highly of the Devils' rebuild during the summer.

"I give them credit, they were patient, they didn't let the noise affect them," the Flyers' general manager said in May. "That's going to be the biggest — probably toughest — thing for us, is going to be stay patient and keep with the process that we believe in."

• Tortorella was irate with the officials in the first period when Hathaway was given a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for boarding Luke Hughes.

The Devils' 20-year-old defenseman appeared to have the puck and turned toward Hathaway as the Flyers' winger connected on his check. In many ways, it looked like a clean hit on an aggressive forecheck.

After the officials conducted video review of the hit, an incensed Tortorella gave them an earful from the bench.

With 3:45 minutes left in the opening stanza, Hughes was forced to exit the game. However, he returned to the ice at the start of the second period.

The Flyers were trailing 2-0 at the time of the call. They were able to kill off the penalty, which carried over into the middle frame.

• Joel Farabee played only 56 seconds. He was benched after his second shift when New Jersey scored the game-opening goal. Alexander Holtz streaked down the middle of the ice and beat Carter Hart top shelf.

Tortorella was clearly unhappy with Farabee on the play. The 23-year-old winger unsuccessfully pinched on the play as he tried to keep the puck in the offensive zone. But the Flyers were also poor in coverage. It wasn't an odd-man rush for the Devils.

Farabee has been one of the Flyers' best forwards, with and without the puck. Benching him after his second shift is a pretty short leash from Tortorella. And losing Hathaway later in the period made things even more difficult for the Flyers' forwards and hopes of coming back.

• Carter Hart converted 31 saves on 35 shots.

Jack Hughes handed New Jersey its 2-0 lead on a 2-on-1 rush.

With a power play goal, Tyler Toffoli cushioned the Devils' advantage back to two in the third period.

Hart made a stellar diving save in the second period to keep the game at 2-1 when New Jersey was on a power play.

Devils netminder Akira Schmid stopped 45 of the Flyers' 48 shots.

• The Flyers put Cam York back on the power play after using Walker for a 10-game run. York rewarded the coaching staff.

The 22-year-old defenseman set up Frost's man advantage goal with a secondary assist.

The team's power play entered 7 for 71.

"Eventually we’re going to start to get a few and I think the dam is going to break for us," York said Wednesday after practice. "And hopefully we can get a bunch.”

• After a pair of healthy scratches, Egor Zamula was back in the lineup for Marc Staal.

The Flyers want the 23-year-old defenseman to be more decisive with the puck and use his length for physicality.

"He's a laid-back guy, really good guy. Very coachable," Tortorella said at morning skate. "But sometimes you need to change your personality when a game is being played, the determination part of it. Closing people out. He's got such a big body and such a good stick, the next thing is killing plays. Not just being there, [but] killing plays. That's all part of a mindset.

"We're going to continue to work with him. It's inconsistent, it's up and down, it is a roller coaster with him. But when he does it, you can see what he could be. I just want him to be able to see what he could be if he does it more consistently."

• The Flyers are scheduled to practice Friday at noon ET in Voorhees, New Jersey before heading to Pittsburgh for a matchup Saturday against the Penguins (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

