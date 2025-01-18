Flyers defend their way to win over Devils, extend point streak to 5 games

NEWARK, N.J. — The Flyers won a defensive grind over the Devils, 3-1, Saturday afternoon at the Prudential Center.

Matvei Michkov and Bobby Brink provided the Flyers' first two goals. Brink's came in the third period on the power play to give the Flyers the lead. Noah Cates and Tyson Foerster had assists on the marker.

Travis Konecny iced it with an empty-netter.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Flyers (21-20-6) matched their season-best point streak of five games (4-0-1), something they've done two other times. They've outscored opponents 20-9 over this run.

The Flyers see the Devils (26-16-6) twice more before the end of January and once more in March.

• When Michkov gets a breakaway, he tends to take advantage of it.

The 20-year-old winger buried a shot as he went in alone to draw the Flyers even at 1-1 just 1:56 minutes into the second period. Sean Couturier picked off a pass to spring Michkov the other way.

It was the rookie's 14th goal of the season. He came in on pace for 23.

• Samuel Ersson converted 12 saves on 13 shots.

The 25-year-old was excellent on a penalty kill late in the second period to keep the Flyers even.

New Jersey struck only 2:17 minutes into the game when Dougie Hamilton sent a shot through all kinds of traffic. The Flyers were a step behind on that first round of shifts and it cost them. They found themselves later in the first period.

Aside from the start, the Flyers helped Ersson, who came in playing very well. He entered 5-1-0 with a 1.77 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and one shutout since the holiday break.

The Flyers also won a coach's challenge 3:41 minutes into the third period that overturned a Jesper Bratt go-ahead goal. The play was deemed offside.

Later in the period, Nick Seeler and Jamie Drysdale had a gutsy shift in which they both blocked a shot.

"We ate shots all over the place," John Tortorella said.

Devils backup Jake Allen stopped 15 of the Flyers' 17 shots.

• After picking up his first multi-point game of the season two days ago in the Flyers' 5-3 win over the Islanders, Joel Farabee was a plus-1 against New Jersey and had three shots.

• With Ryan Poehling out after taking an illegal check to the head Thursday night, Olle Lycksell drew into the lineup as Scott Laughton moved to center.

• The Flyers are scheduled to practice Monday at 11 a.m. ET in Voorhees, New Jersey before they host the Red Wings on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube