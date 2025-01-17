Flyers back Poehling by beating Islanders, pushing point streak to 4 games

The Flyers had an excellent response to a scary hit on Ryan Poehling as they took over to beat the Islanders, 5-3, Thursday night at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Poehling was forced out of the game in the first period after taking a check to the area of his shoulder and head. The Flyers were left incensed by the no-call and channeled their anger into a dominant second period.

John Tortorella's club flipped a 1-0 deficit at first intermission into a 3-1 lead by second intermission.

Sean Couturier, Garnet Hathaway, Morgan Frost, Cam York and Noah Cates all scored goals for the Flyers. Hathaway's was a go-ahead shorthanded marker in the middle stanza. Cates' was a game-sealing empty-netter in the third period.

Travis Konecny collected three assists. After sitting for three straight games, Joel Farabee had a productive return to the lineup with two helpers.

The Flyers (20-20-6) extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1). They've outscored opponents 17-8 over the run.

This was the first of four meetings between the Flyers and Islanders (17-20-7).

• Tortorella and the Flyers were not happy after Poehling took a hard and high hit from New York forward Maxim Tsyplakov. The Flyers' 26-year-old center was shaken up and needed help off the ice. After video review, there was no penalty assessed on the play.

To their credit, the Flyers moved past the retribution phase and got back at the Islanders on the scoreboard.

Frost is on a season-best five-game point streak (four goals, two assists). He has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in the last 18 games after he cushioned the Flyers' advantage to 3-1.

York scored a huge goal to answer Mathew Barzal, who trimmed the Flyers' lead to 3-2 just 30 seconds into the third period.

The Flyers were strong on the back end, blocking 23 shots.

• Samuel Ersson is on his best run of the season. The 25-year-old netminder stopped 26 of 29 shots to win his third straight.

Since the holiday break, Ersson has gone 5-1-0 with a 1.77 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and one shutout.

New York goaltender Ilya Sorokin entered 9-2-2 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .949 save percentage lifetime against the Flyers. He suffered his fifth loss to the Flyers, allowing four goals on 23 shots.

• Speaking of responses, Farabee's was great. The 24-year-old winger had his first multi-point game of the season. He was noticeable all night and the Flyers will hope it's a springboard for him.

• The Flyers visit the Devils on Saturday for the first of three matchups between the clubs over a 12-day span (12:30 p.m. ET/NBCSP). The teams then meet a fourth time in March.

