Foerster buries a few more goals as Flyers beat Islanders in shootout

Tyson Foerster stayed hot with two goals and the Flyers picked up a 4-3 shootout win Saturday afternoon over the Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center.

Bobby Brink won it in the skills competition after four Flyers came up empty.

The Flyers lost a 3-2 lead when Bo Horvat scored with 1:01 minutes left in regulation.

Jakob Pelletier also found the back of the net for the Flyers. His goal tied the game at 2-2 in the third period. The 24-year-old has recorded a point in six of the last seven games.

Foerster then delivered the go-ahead 3-2 goal. He has five markers through the last two games after scoring a hat trick Wednesday night in the Flyers' 8-5 win at Madison Square Garden.

"You can tell he's a goal scorer," Samuel Ersson said. "You see that he's one of the toughest guys to stop in practice."

Owen Tippett collected assists on the two third-period goals.

"I thought we had a good team effort there in the third," Foerster said.

The Flyers (33-37-9) improved to 5-1-0 under interim head coach Brad Shaw, a stretch in which they've scored 28 goals. They have three games to go.

"I think for everybody, we're still trying to work on our own games, trying to get better, I think that's a huge part of it," Ersson said. "As a team, having some pride, playing for the Flyers' logo and knowing that we're trying to do something good here with the games we have left."

The Flyers went to overtime for the 21st time this season. They're 12-9 after regulation.

They split their four-game regular-season series with the Islanders (34-33-12).

• Foerster's first goal was on the power play and it opened the game's scoring in the second period.

The 23-year-old winger has eight markers in the last six games and 24 on the season after putting up 20 as a rookie last year.

"I like how he earns his success, I like how he doesn't cheat to get his success," Shaw said. "That's not an easy thing to do on a regular basis. A real good sign from a young guy that's showing he's going to be a good pro and a good player for a long time."

Matvei Michkov registered an assist on Foerster's power play tally, giving him a 60-point rookie season.

• Ersson saw his first start since last Saturday and converted 37 saves on 40 shots.

The 25-year-old denied Horvat, Maxim Tsyplakov, Simon Holmstrom, Tony DeAngelo and Kyle Palmieri in the shootout.

"I thought he was good all game," Shaw said. "I loved him in the shootout, he had a little bit of swagger. I like that, when we see that from Sam, it usually bodes well for how many pucks he's going to stop."

New York erased a 1-0 deficit with second-period goals from Anders Lee and Noah Dobson. Lee's marker came on the power play as Cam York was hit with a high-sticking penalty. Dobson's tally was after the Flyers turned the puck over entering the offensive zone.

Islanders netminder Marcus Hogberg stopped 19 of the Flyers' 22 shots.

• With the win, the Flyers moved a point ahead of the Kraken and into No. 6 for the 2025 NHL draft lottery odds. Seattle has two games left, with one late tonight at home against the Blues.

The Flyers are one point back of the Sabres, who visit the Panthers tonight.

• The Flyers are right back at it Sunday when they visit the Senators (1 p.m. ET/NBCSP+).

They've had a nightmarish time in the second game of back-to-back sets, going 1-10-1 while being outscored 52-29.