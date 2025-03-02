Flyers take down NHL's best, return for long homestand on 5-game point streak

The Flyers will come back to Philadelphia for a season-long homestand feeling pretty good about themselves.

They knocked off the NHL-leading Jets, 2-1, in a shootout Saturday night at Canada Life Centre.

Ivan Fedotov was outstanding in net.

Matvei Michkov scored his second shootout winner. The prized rookie also has three overtime winners.

Jamie Drysdale netted the lone goal for the Flyers (27-26-8), who extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1). Since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Flyers are 3-0-1, have scored 4.25 goals per game and given up 2.50.

John Tortorella's club has two more games before Friday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. The Flyers are four points back of the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot. However, they have five teams ahead of them and trail all five in regulation wins (a key tiebreaker).

The Jets (42-15-4) dropped to 23-5-4 at home. The Flyers see them again in five days at the Wells Fargo Center.

• Playing his first game in over three weeks, Fedotov sure answered the bell.

The 28-year-old delivered the best start of his NHL career, converting 29 saves on 30 shots. He had a huge glove stop on one of Winnipeg's two third-period power plays.

Fedotov then turned away Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi in the skills competition.

Scheifele scored the Jets' only goal, putting the Flyers in a 1-0 hole just under the midway mark of the first period.

Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck entered 36-7-2 with a 2.02 goals-against average and .926 save percentage. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner stopped 31 of the Flyers' 32 shots.

He's a big reason why the Jets came in allowing the NHL's fewest goals per game at 2.35.

The 31-year-old denied a Michkov power play breakaway in the first period and then thwarted Travis Konecny's breakaway opportunity in the second period.

The save on Konecny was huge because the Flyers were vying for the lead after Drysdale got them on the board. The defenseman made it a 1-1 game in the middle stanza when he beat Hellebuyck with a laser from the slot.

Noah Cates assisted Drysdale's goal and also made a game-saving defensive play in overtime.

• On the heels of being named the NHL's rookie of the month for February, Michkov buried the only shootout marker with a beautiful move.

The kid likes the big moments.

• Garnet Hathaway missed his first game of the season after taking a blindsided hit Thursday night in the Flyers' 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Nicolas Deslauriers drew into the lineup and had a first-period fight with the 6-foot-7 Logan Stanley.

• The Flyers return to Philadelphia for a seven-game homestand, which starts Tuesday against the Flames (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost will be at the Wells Fargo Center for the first time as visiting players. The Flyers traded the two forwards to Calgary a little over a month ago.

