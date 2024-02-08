Fueled by Konecny's Gordie Howe hat trick, Flyers grab 9th win over top-10 team

Travis Konecny and the Flyers jumped all over the Jets for a 4-1 win Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The 2024 All-Star delivered a Gordie Howe hat trick (a goal, an assist and a fight) in the first period.

Ryan Poehling was superb, scoring a shorthanded goal and assisting Tyson Foerster's game-opening marker.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Morgan Frost also put up a two-point game (one goal, one assist).

It all produced a positive start to a three-game homestand for the Flyers (27-19-6). They're 12-12-2 at home and want to be much better.

John Tortorella's club swept the two-game regular-season series from the Jets (30-14-5). Impressively, the Flyers outscored Winnipeg 6-1 in the wins.

The Jets entered the night surrendering the NHL's fewest goals per game at 2.31.

• The Flyers went into the bye week and All-Star break on a season-worst five-game losing streak. They were outscored 27-12 in the skid.

They've come out of the break with consecutive wins, outscoring the Panthers and Jets a combined 6-2.

Very good response.

The Flyers now have nine wins over top-10 clubs. With 30 games to go, they hold a playoff spot, sitting in third place of the Metropolitan Division.

Against Florida and Winnipeg, the Flyers got themselves going by forcing the issue. They believe when they're taking away time and space, killing plays quickly, that generates their speed and scoring off the rush.

"That's who we need to be," Tortorella said morning skate. "Can we do it consistently? That's every team's battle is find out who you are. I think we have an idea of who we are. Can you do it consistently?"

• In the first period alone, Konecny showed exactly why he's the Flyers' heartbeat.

Eight minutes after dropping the gloves, Konecny cushion the Flyers' lead with a goal. To sweeten the script, his shot happened to ricochet off of Neal Pionk, the Jets' defensemen he fought.

Konecny then picked up an assist on Frost's goal as the Flyers went into first intermission with a commanding 3-0 lead.

Konecny's Gordie Howe hat trick came in 4:08 minutes of ice time. He sure gets involved, doesn't he?

Flyers' Travis Konecny drops the gloves with Jets' Neal Pionk in the 1st period.

• For a second time this season, Samuel Ersson quieted Winnipeg.

After pitching a 35-save shutout against the Jets last month, Ersson denied 28 of 29 shots Thursday night.

Winnipeg didn't crack him until the final five and half minutes of the game when the Flyers were up 4-0.

The 24-year-old rookie has really answered the bell out of the break.

Jets backup Laurent Brossoit stopped 16 of the Flyers' 20 shots.

• Marc Staal drew into the lineup for Rasmus Ristolainen, who was out because of an illness.

• The homestand continues Saturday when the Flyers host Dave Hakstol's Kraken (7 p.m. ET/ESPN+, Hulu).

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube