York sits, Flyers booed as homestand slogs on with 3rd straight loss

A day after going through the trade deadline blues, the Flyers heard boos at the Wells Fargo Center.

And they deserved them.

They had a brutal finish to the second period in a 4-1 loss Saturday afternoon to the Kraken.

"We're going the wrong direction," John Tortorella said. "We've got to have something happen, something has got to spark us to try to get us going the right direction. We'll just keep working at it."

The Flyers (27-29-8) dropped to 0-3-0 on their season-long seven-game homestand, a stretch in which they've been outscored 14-5.

"We're sloppy," Tortorella said. "And that's my job. My job is to try to get us into some structure to at least give us an opportunity to compete in these games."

On Friday, Tortorella's rebuilding club parted ways with Scott Laughton, Andrei Kuzmenko and Erik Johnson ahead of the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

"For a team like us, these are tough days," Tortorella said at practice. "Because they see teams ramping up, that are going to take a run at it. We're not. We're not able to ramp up, we're in a different situation."

Owen Tippett gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead late in the first period. But the Flyers weren't playing particularly well and Seattle later capitalized, making Tortorella's team look and feel like a rebuilding one.

"The guys in this room have a job to do, it's part of the game — seeing guys go and watching guys come in," Tippett said. "At the end of the day, whoever's in this room has to be ready to go.

"With the trade deadline, all the uncertainty around it, it's never easy. But that was yesterday and today you've got to come ready to work."

The Flyers were swept by the Kraken (27-33-4) in their two-game regular-season series.

• Very interestingly, Cam York was healthy scratched for a second time this season. And for a second time, Emil Andrae drew into the lineup for him.

York just hasn't looked like himself and you have to wonder if the shoulder injury he had earlier in the season has played a role in that. The 24-year-old defenseman missed 13 games because of the injury.

"Since the injury, his shoulder, I think he has been terribly inconsistent," Tortorella said Thursday.

It's not that York has been awful. He just hasn't played to the bar he set last season. And this is a big season for him. He's in a contract year as a pending restricted free agent and due for a considerable raise this summer.

"There are spurts in his game, you see the level that I've seen before," Tortorella said. "When he got to that level, that's when he's screwed because you know he has that and you want it all the time. We have not gotten it all the time."

Andrae played alongside Rasmus Ristolainen while Jamie Drysdale moved up to the top pair with Travis Sanheim.

• Samuel Ersson's funk continued. The 25-year-old has surrendered 16 goals over his last four starts.

"It has not been up to my standard here the last few games," Ersson said. "It's up to me to find my game again and find it quick."

He faced 32 shots Saturday.

The Flyers gave up a 4-on-4 goal with 1:03 minutes left in the second period and then a shorthanded breakaway goal 41 seconds later.

On the Flyers' power play, Ristolainen's pass to Sean Couturier was intercepted by Chandler Stephenson, who went in all alone to make it 3-1. The Flyers were booed when the buzzer sounded for intermission.

"Anytime you give up a goal late in the period, it's tough, especially when we gave up two there," Couturier said. "I think it's not just that; I think it's before that. All game long we gave up a lot of odd-man rushes, we weren't above the puck. It was ugly."

Brandon Montour scored on a shot from distance 3:55 minutes into the third period and that was pretty much the game. The boos came out again at the final buzzer.

"It's just frustrating right now, we've got to work through this and we will work through it," Sanheim said. "We've got the guys in here that know that we can play better. It's up to us to step up here."

Seattle netminder Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 of the Flyers' 24 shots.

• With the trades of Laughton and Kuzmenko, Rodrigo Abols and Olle Lycksell joined Andrae as the Flyers' call-ups from AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

Garnet Hathaway missed a fourth straight game after taking a blindsided hit a over week ago in Pittsburgh.

• The Flyers are right back at it Sunday when they host the Devils (1 p.m. ET/TNT).

Tortorella's club is 1-8-1 in the second game of back-to-back sets.

