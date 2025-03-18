Flyers shut out for 7th time as power play drops to 0 for 23 in March

The Flyers were blanked for a second consecutive game as they fell to the Lightning, 2-0, Monday night at Amalie Arena.

Coming off a 5-0 loss Saturday night to the Hurricanes, which finished a dreadful 1-6-0 homestand, the Flyers couldn't get things going on the road.

The power play let them down, while Tampa Bay iced the game with an empty-netter.

The Flyers (28-33-8) have been shut out seven times, the most in John Tortorella's three seasons as the team's head coach. With 13 games still to go, Tortorella's club has matched its regulation loss total from last season (38-33-11).

The Flyers went 2-1-0 against the Lightning (39-23-5) this season. Their two wins came in the shootout.

• The power play hurt the Flyers again, coming up empty in 8:10 minutes of time Monday night. The Flyers had a four-minute man advantage in the second period and didn't record a shot.

The club's power play is 0 for 23 in March. In the last 25 games, it's 5 for 57.

The Flyers' rebuilding trades of four forwards in the span of five weeks haven't helped a team that was already inconsistent offensively.

Travis Konecny has one goal and 10 assists in the last 22 games. Matvei Michkov and Owen Tippett have gone scoreless in the last five games.

• Ivan Fedotov gave the Flyers an excellent chance to win, making 21 saves on 22 shots.

The only goal he allowed was on a first-period breakaway for Nikita Kucherov, the NHL's third-leading scorer (95 points). Konecny mishandled the puck in the offensive zone with the action at 4-on-4 and Kucherov jumped on it.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay's 2018-19 Vezina Trophy winner and two-time Stanley Cup champion, stopped all 21 of the Flyers' shots.

• Rasmus Ristolainen missed a third straight game with an upper-body injury. Garnet Hathaway hasn't played in March as he recovers from a blindsided hit he took at the end of February.

• The Flyers are scheduled to practice Wednesday in Florida before heading to Washington, D.C., for a matchup Thursday with the Capitals (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

