Flyers give Maple Leafs another battle, but lose again

For a second straight game, the Flyers outshot the Maple Leafs.

And for a second straight game, the Flyers fell to Toronto, this time a 3-2 regulation decision Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Travis Konecny scored his 19th and 20th goals of the season. But the Maple Leafs answered each of them.

Matthew Knies then scored the game-winner for Toronto on a redirection with 6:39 minutes left in the third period.

The Flyers (17-19-5) have 39 points halfway through this season. They've regressed from last season, when they had 48 points at the midway mark (21-14-6).

"Uneven in the first half," John Tortorella said at morning skate. "Some really good stuff. Some stuff [where] we lose ourselves a little bit. But it's nothing shocking to me. It's a constant evaluation on all the players as we continue to move forward here."

Tortorella's club opened a four-game homestand after going 2-2-1 on a road trip out of the holiday break. It has dropped three straight, with the last two coming to the Maple Leafs (27-13-2). The Flyers lost, 3-2, in overtime Sunday.

They're 1-8-2 in their last 11 matchups with Toronto. The clubs meet once more March 25 at Scotiabank Arena.

• The Flyers had an ominous start to the third period when Matvei Michkov and Scott Laughton collided square on just 13 seconds into the stanza. Laughton was very slow to get up and Michkov's face was bloodied.

Laughton returned to the game after briefly going up the tunnel. Michkov had a longer absence but eventually returned to the game, as well.

• Ivan Fedotov got his second crack at the Maple Leafs and converted 14 saves on 17 shots.

Just 24 seconds into the second period, the Flyers put Toronto on its third power play of the game. And this time it cost the Flyers as John Tavares scored 55 seconds after Cam York was whistled for high-sticking.

Konecny then regained the Flyers their lead at 2-1 with a 4-on-4 goal, but Auston Matthews countered 40 seconds later. Matthews went untouched in the slot just as a Maple Leafs power play expired.

Toronto's big boys did damage and took advantage of the Flyers being undisciplined. Matthews (one goal, one assist), Tavares (one goal, one assist) and Mitch Marner (two assists) delivered multi-point performances.

The Flyers were without Samuel Ersson for a third straight game because of his lower-body injury. More on Ersson's status here.

Maple Leafs netminder Joseph Woll stopped 30 of the Flyers' 32 shots.

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead into first intermission on Konecny's first goal. The team's leading scorer has 45 points through 41 games. Sean Couturier found Konecny, who was ready to shoot from the circle.

• Noah Cates made an excellent defensive play to set up Konecny's second goal. The 25-year-old center has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in the last 13 games.

• After some blood boiled between the Flyers and Toronto two days ago, Joel Farabee and Connor Dewar dropped the gloves 4:47 minutes into the action Tuesday night. It was the 12th fight of Farabee's NHL career.

• The Flyers are scheduled to practice Wednesday at noon ET before welcoming the Stars on Thursday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

