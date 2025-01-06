Flyers come home with some positives after OT loss to Maple Leafs

Considering the circumstances, the Flyers should feel pretty decent about themselves after suffering a 3-2 overtime loss Sunday night to the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Ivan Fedotov gave them a solid performance in net and they took a talented team down to the wire.

Morgan Rielly scored the winner for Toronto off a feed from Auston Matthews.

Tyson Foerster and Scott Laughton provided the Flyers' goals. Rasmus Ristolainen finished with two assists.

The Flyers' power play, which had produced a goal in consecutive games, went 0 for 3. It came up empty on a third-period opportunity with the game tied at 2-2.

John Tortorella's club went 2-2-1 on its five-game road trip out of the holiday break.

The Flyers (17-18-5) saw OT for the 13th time this season. They dropped to 8-5 after regulation and 9-3-5 in games decided by one goal.

The Flyers are 1-7-2 in their last 10 matchups with the Maple Leafs (26-13-12). Sunday night marked the first of three meetings between the clubs this season.

• Fedotov saw his first game action since Dec. 5 and his first full game since Black Friday.

The 6-foot-7 netminder gave the Flyers a fine chance to win. He denied 22 of 25 shots.

Matthew Knies and Oliver Ekman-Larsson handed the Flyers a 2-1 deficit at first intermission. Knies flushed a rebound after a Ryan Poehling turnover kept Toronto in the offensive zone. Ekman-Larsson's goal also came on a rebound.

Samuel Ersson was out for a second straight game with a lower-body injury. The Flyers' No. 1 goaltender has missed 15 games total because of lower-body issues.

Maple Leafs goalie Dennis Hildeby, also 6-foot-7, stopped 30 of the Flyers' 32 shots.

• A good development for the Flyers on their trip was improved goal prevention.

They allowed 2.80 goals per game over the five games. Their losses came to the Golden Knights, Kings and Maple Leafs, three top-10 clubs right now.

On the season, the Flyers are giving up the NHL's third-most goals per game at 3.55.

• The Flyers struck first Sunday night just 3:24 minutes into the game as Foerster and Noah Cates continued their surge.

Foerster scored his sixth goal in the last eight games. Cates, with a helper, recorded his 11th point (six goals, five assists) in the last 12 games.

After playing a team-low 10 minutes in the Flyers' 5-2 loss Thursday night to Vegas, Couturier made a nice play to assist Laughton's game-tying 2-2 goal. The 32-year-old captain played 13:41 minutes against Toronto.

• Garnet Hathaway and Jake McCabe dropped the gloves at the tail end of the first period.

Hathaway appeared to inadvertently land on McCabe, who was slow to get up and did not return to the game.

• The Flyers return home for a rematch Tuesday with the Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET/ESPN+, Hulu).

