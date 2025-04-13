Flyers up to 31 goals under Shaw, but lose to Senators in overtime

The Flyers saw another game go to overtime Sunday afternoon and lost to the Senators, 4-3, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario.

Nicolas Deslauriers, Noah Cates and Garnet Hathaway provided the Flyers' goals. All three gave the Flyers a lead.

But the Senators responded each time.

Ottawa netted the OT winner on the power play after Travis Sanheim was whistled for interference 19 seconds into the bonus session. Nick Seeler and Cam York both had a gutsy blocked shot before Tim Stutzle scored from the circle.

The Flyers (33-37-10) dropped to 5-1-1 under interim head coach Brad Shaw with two games left. They've scored 31 goals through those seven games. Prior to Shaw taking over for the fired John Tortorella, the Flyers went 1-10-1 in their last 12 games and scored just 21 goals.

Over a quarter of the Flyers' season has featured overtime. Sunday afternoon was the team's 22nd time in OT. The Flyers dropped to 12-10 after regulation.

Shaw's club was coming off a 4-3 shootout win Saturday afternoon over the Islanders. The Flyers had a nightmarish time in the second game of back-to-back sets this season, going 1-10-2 while being outscored 56-32.

The Senators (44-30-6) are headed to the playoffs. The Flyers went 1-1-1 against them.

• Ivan Fedotov finished with 21 saves on 25 shots.

In the second period, just 53 seconds after Deslauriers opened the game's scoring, Stutzle went around Egor Zamula to tie things back up.

Ottawa tied it twice in the third period. Fabian Zetterlund made it 2-2 from the slot as a pass snuck by Jamie Drysdale. On Thomas Chabot's 3-3 goal, Fedotov lost his stick.

Senators netminder Anton Forsberg stopped 29 of the Flyers' 32 shots.

• The Flyers ended the weekend with the sixth-best odds in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

But the standings are tight.

The Flyers are narrowly ahead of the Kraken via the tiebreaker of fewer games played and they're not far behind the Sabres, Penguins and Ducks, who are all in action Sunday.

The Flyers could finish the season anywhere from the fourth-best odds to the ninth-best odds.

• Nikita Grebenkin wasn't needed in the Flyers' lineup after being called up from AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley under emergency conditions. Following warmups, he was loaned back to the Phantoms.

The 21-year-old winger has recorded five points (three goals, two assists) over nine games with Lehigh Valley after being acquired by the Flyers in the Scott Laughton trade.

• The Flyers have their final home game of the season Tuesday when they welcome the Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).