Gaudreau family honored before Flyers vs. Blue Jackets game

The family of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau was at the Wells Fargo Center for an emotional night Saturday as the Flyers hosted the Blue Jackets.

The brothers were struck and killed by a drunk driver on Aug. 29 in Salem County, New Jersey, while riding their bikes. The tragedy happened the night before their sister Katie was set to be married.

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, played two seasons for the Blue Jackets after signing with Columbus in the summer of 2022. Matthew Gaudreau, 29, was the head coach at Gloucester Catholic. Both played for the South Jersey high school and were coached by their father Guy Gaudreau.

The Gaudreau family has been a staple in the hockey communities of South Jersey and Philadelphia. Surrounded by loves ones, Guy Gaudreau dropped the puck at center ice Saturday night. He was welcomed to Flyers practices earlier this season as a guest coach.

"I'm going to see Guy and his family before the game," Flyers head coach John Tortorella said at morning skate. "We stay in touch. He has been great for the team."

Tortorella greeted the family as it walked off the ice. A "Johnny Hockey" chant broke out in the stands.

"Holidays, it's hard I'm sure for the family," Tortorella said. "We're going to try to make them as comfortable as possible when they come here tonight. Obviously a circumstance that's a hell of a lot bigger than a damn hockey game."

