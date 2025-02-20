Here's the Gritty on fun to be had at 2025 Flyers Charities Carnival

Come one, come all to the annual Philadelphia Flyers Charities Carnival this weekend.

Mascot Gritty was in NBC10's studios Thursday to help share some of the details on the fundraiser.

Here's the nitty "Gritty:"

When is the 2025 Flyers Charities Carnival?

The 2025 Flyers Charities fundraiser will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, inside South Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.

What can Flyers fans expect at the 2025 carnival?

"This one-day fundraiser continues to be the ultimate experience for fans of all ages," organizers wrote.

People can take spins on a Ferris wheel and carousel set up on the arena floor, play games, get autographs and photos with players, tour the locker room, get photos with coach John Tortorella and adoptable dogs, take a shot on goal and see Gritty. There is even a dunk tank where local celebrities take the plunge.

Fans can also bid online for specialty "Players Favorite Things" baskets and other items. The online auction goes through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

How do Flyers fans score tickets?

General admission tickets start at $32 each (before fees) on Ticketmaster. Children under 12 are FREE to enter the carnival. Up to four kids can enter with one paying adult.

People can buy passes ahead of time to the Sign & Snaps, Locker Room Tours, Shot on Goal and Hockey & Hounds promotions for additional charges.

Parking at the Wells Fargo Center is free on Sunday.

The event benefits Flyers Charities which "creates strong communities by eliminating financial barriers and reviving play spaces to grow the game of hockey and aiding local families affected by cancer throughout the Greater Philadelphia region," according to the organization's website.

