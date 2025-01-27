"Chaos" has come to South Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center in "itty bitty" form thanks to everyone's most terrifying favorite mascot Gritty.

Gritty's Chaos Factory -- "a first-of-its-kind retail experience inside Wells Fargo Center" -- opens at 5:30 p.m. before the Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, Flyers game, the team said in a news release.

"This might come as a bit of a shock to you; I love chaos," Gritty wrote on social media while announcing the new store. "Chaos and I have built quite a relationship over the years, and I think it's time I introduce Chaos to my extended family, you guys."

Gritty and the Flyers were "in the lab with Chaos cooking," to come up with the store, located on the main concourse, across from Gritty's Chaos Corner (a section 118), Gritty wrote.

The marquee item they came up with is a stuffed animal called the "Itty Bitty Gritty."

NBC10's Brenna Weick got a preview of the plushie on Monday morning. Fans get a naked Gritty and then deck it out how they like.

"Gritizens of all ages will have a chance to build their own Gritty with options from six different iconic costumes worn by the mascot in addition to three different color jerseys and interchangeable belly buttons," the Flyers said.

Besides the build-a-bitty-Gritty plushies, fans can also buy chaotic T-shirts, apparel and novelties, the team said.

And in case you're wondering, if the real Gritty is there, expect his real-life security guard to be tagging along, something Brenna found out Monday morning.

