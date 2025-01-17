Trending
Tsyplakov's hit to Poehling's head gets Islanders' forward suspended

Poehling suffered an upper-body injury Thursday night when he was hit up high by Tsyplakov

By Jordan Hall

The scary hit on Ryan Poehling from the Flyers' 5-3 win Thursday night over the Islanders was deemed illegal by the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Maxim Tsyplakov, who delivered the hit on Poehling in the first period, received a three-game suspension Friday afternoon. He'll miss the rematch between the clubs next Friday at UBS Arena (7:30 p.m. ET/NBCSP+).

In its review, the NHL Department of Player Safety said Tsyplakov's hit was an "illegal check to the head."

Poehling, whose head was "the main point of contact," needed help off the ice. He suffered an upper-body injury and was ruled out for the game.

The Flyers were left irate when no penalty was assessed on the play following video review. They responded well, though, in the second period en route to a win that pushed their point streak to four games.

