‘That's out of my hands' — Pelletier staying positive with Flyers debut still on hold

VOORHEES, N.J. — Danny Briere called Jakob Pelletier a "spunky" player.

John Tortorella used the word "infectious" when discussing the personality of the 23-year-old French Canadian.

So even though Pelletier will have to wait another two weeks to make his Flyers debut, he isn't one to lose his spirits.

"Just in the few minutes I've spent with him, I don't think he gets down about anything," Tortorella said Saturday at morning skate. "But he's certainly going through some anxious times just wanting to play."

It has been nine days since Pelletier was acquired by the Flyers along with Andrei Kuzmenko in a trade with the Flames. Both wingers had difficulty just getting to Philadelphia because of visa and flight troubles.

But after arriving Thursday night and practicing Friday, only Kuzmenko will make his Flyers debut Saturday when the team hosts the Penguins (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP). Pelletier is still having to deal with paperwork issues.

"Honestly, I'm just happy to be here," he said. "You've got to control what you can. That's out of my hands. I'm just excited and really happy to be here."

Last season, Chris Tanev had similar issues after being traded from the Flames to the Stars. His arrival to Dallas took about a week. Going from Philadelphia to Calgary, Alberta, Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost played in the Flames' very next game following the trade.

Is Pelletier surprised by the holdup?

"I heard some stories, but it's my first time doing it, so I don't know if I'm surprised or not," Pelletier said. "I thought it was going to take like a day or two, to be honest, especially when you see Frost and Farabee playing the next day."

Pelletier has had to miss four games since the trade. With the 4 Nations Face-Off break up next, his Flyers debut won't come until Feb. 22 when the Oilers visit the Wells Fargo Center (1 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

"I'm really, really excited to play in our home the 22nd," Pelletier said.

Sounds like he has that date circled?

"I do," he said, "I do."

